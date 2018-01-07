Fatal structure fire in Moncks Corner leaves two dead

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The cause of the structure fire was supplemental heating inside the house. According to authorities, the fire started in the kitchen area. The location of the fire was at 200 Block Midnight Lane.

Moncks Corner City Fire Department was first to arrive. Along with Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department were also on the scene of the fire. Two elderly people were found dead inside the house.

Chief Lee with the Fire Department says he thinks it was smoke inhalation.

