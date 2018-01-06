Upcoming fundraising gala for Charleston Library Society

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Library Society is the second oldest circulating library in the United States and located downtown on King Street. In addition to the wide selection of books, the Library Society has vast archives containing pieces of American history.

The Library Society’s annual fundraiser is coming up on Saturday, January 13th at 6 PM at the Dock Street Theater. The gala will feature author Bernard Cornwell and performances from his recent book, “Fools and Mortals”. The novel tells the story of the first production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream interspersed with scenes from Romeo and Juliet.

You can purchase tickets to the gala, here.