Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera signs 2-year contract extension

WSPA Published:
Ron Rivera
FILE - This Dec. 17, 2017 file photo shows Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watching his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Charlotte, N.C. Rivera has signed a two-year extension keeping him under contract through the 2020 season. The team announced the extension Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, file)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Rivera has been coach since 2011 and during that time has brought the Panthers to one Super Bowl appearance and three NFC South titles.

“I’m very excited about it because I really like where we are as a football team,” said Rivera. “We’ve done some really good things and we have an opportunity to do more.”

Rivera’s Panthers have a 64-47-1 (.576 winning percentage) regular season record.

The Panthers are 11-5 this season and have earned a playoff birth.

Previously, Rivera was an assistant coach with the San Diego Chargers from 2007-2010, the Chicago Bears from 2004-2006 and 1997-1998, and the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003.

Rivera played nine seasons with the Chicago Bears primarily as an outside linebacker. He was a member of the 1985 Super Bowl XX winning team.

