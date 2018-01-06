Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera signs 2-year contract extension

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Rivera has been coach since 2011 and during that time has brought the Panthers to one Super Bowl appearance and three NFC South titles.

“I’m very excited about it because I really like where we are as a football team,” said Rivera. “We’ve done some really good things and we have an opportunity to do more.”

Rivera’s Panthers have a 64-47-1 (.576 winning percentage) regular season record.

The Panthers are 11-5 this season and have earned a playoff birth.

Previously, Rivera was an assistant coach with the San Diego Chargers from 2007-2010, the Chicago Bears from 2004-2006 and 1997-1998, and the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003.

Rivera played nine seasons with the Chicago Bears primarily as an outside linebacker. He was a member of the 1985 Super Bowl XX winning team.