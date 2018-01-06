One runway cleared at the Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 6th, one of two runways at the Charleston International Airport was cleared of snow and ice and was reopened.

Most of the Charleston airlines will expect to resume normal services beginning with Sunday morning’s first arrivals.

