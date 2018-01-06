Joint Base Charleston anticipates opening one runway today at Noon

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After safety inspections conducted this morning by base operations personnel, the airfield’s Runway 03/21 is anticipated to be reopened for flight operations beginning at Noon, Jan. 6.

“After this historic winter storm dumped up to 6-inches of snow on the airfield, we have safely cleared one of the runways and anticipate to reopen the airfield for flying operations at Noon today,” said Col. Jimmy Canlas, 437th Airlift Wing commander. “We are still working to clear Runway 15/33 of ice and snow.”

Joint Base Charleston reopened with limited operations Jan. 5 and will fully reopen today for regular services. “Please stay safe driving on the roads as ice is melting but may have refrozen overnight. The safety of our personnel and equipment will remain our number one priority,” said Col. Jeff Nelson, 628th Air Base Wing commander.