Going nuclear: A look at S. Carolina’s legislative session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – When they return to the Statehouse next week for this year’s session, South Carolina lawmakers will be tasked with debates on ethics reform, the treatment of monuments on public grounds, even a bill considering the abandonment of daylight savings time.

They’ll also be trying to navigate the fallout from the abandonment of a multibillion-dollar nuclear construction project that’s left the state’s ratepayers holding the bag.

In November, the House Judiciary Committee approved six bills that would block South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. from continuing to charge customers $37 million monthly for the scuttled reactors and refund at least some of that money.

But Senate lawmakers appeared hesitant to support bills that included refunds or rate freezes, setting up the potential for conflict.

