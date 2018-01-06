Firefighters extinguish structure fire on Line Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Dispatch Center received a report of a structure fire on Line Street before 6:00 p.m. Charleston, North Charleston, and James Island Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD were dispatched to the scene.

Emergency personnel arrived in three minutes from the time of dispatch and encountered smoke and fire coming from a vacant, two-story residential home.

Firefighters gained control of the fire on the first floor and extinguished the fire that had progressed to the second floor. The property was searched to verify there were no occupants in the home. Crews gained control of the fire in approximately 10 minutes.

Members of the Fire Marshal Division Fire Investigation Team are responding to the scene. No injuries were reported during the incident. Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.