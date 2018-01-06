Car overturned on icy road

PINE RIDGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Last night around 10:00 p.m. the Pine Ridge Fire and Rescue were dispatched for a roll over on Wildgame Road. Which was near their New Hope Station.

Crews arrived to find a pick up on its side blocking the road. The driver had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

As you can see in the photos, the road way was a solid piece of ice and extremely slippery.

Pine Ridge Fire and Rescue stated on their Facebook page, “We urge our citizens to stay inside and stay off the roads.”

