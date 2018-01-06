American Red Cross sees spike in home fires

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The American Red Cross has seen more than two times as many home fires during the first five days of 2018 than during the same period in 2017. 95% of those fires were home fires. The Red Cross is working to provide those displaced with shelter and resources, but with the cold weather lingering they urge the community to be safe when heating homes.

Space heaters are to blame for many home heating fires. To use a space heater safely, keep a clear three foot radius around the heater, plug it directly into the wall, and be sure to purchase a model that turns off when tipped over.

