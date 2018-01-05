Travel ban in North Charleston to be lifted Friday afternoon

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A travel ban in North Charleston will be lifted at 2 p.m. Friday, January 5, according to officials.

The travel ban follows a State of Emergency declaration set by proclamation by Mayor Keith Summey.

“We strongly urge keeping travel to a minimum and when necessary to travel,” officials said in a post on social media.

Please, use extreme caution.

