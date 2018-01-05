Teen, 18, charged after car slides, kills pedestrian in North Charleston

Related Coverage Car slides off road, kills pedestrian in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department charged a teenager following a fatal auto-pedestrian accident, Friday morning.

Bryan Monroy Mejia, 18, is charged with driving too fast for conditions and having no driver’s license.

Authorities say the incident happened on Ladson Road at Jamison Road just after 8 a.m. on Friday, January 5.

“Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was going to fast for conditions but that’s still under investigation right now,” according to Captain Dave Singletary with the North Charleston Police Department.

Mejia is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Dentention Center.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.