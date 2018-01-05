SC government offices to operate on revised schedule

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Following winter weather in parts of South Carolina, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, announced state government offices in the following counties will operate inclement weather schedules on Friday, January 5:

CLOSED
Berkeley
Charleston
Clarendon
Dorchester
Florence
Lee
Sumter
Williamsburg

OPEN ON ONE HOUR DELAY
Hampton

OPEN AT 10 A.M.
Georgetown
Horry

OPEN AT 10:30 A.M.
Darlington
orangeburg

OPEN AT 11 A.M.
Dillon
Marion

OPEN AT 12 P.M.
Beaufort
colleton
Jasper
Marlboro

