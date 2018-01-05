SC government offices to operate on revised schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Following winter weather in parts of South Carolina, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, announced state government offices in the following counties will operate inclement weather schedules on Friday, January 5:

CLOSED

Berkeley

Charleston

Clarendon

Dorchester

Florence

Lee

Sumter

Williamsburg

OPEN ON ONE HOUR DELAY

Hampton

OPEN AT 10 A.M.

Georgetown

Horry

OPEN AT 10:30 A.M.

Darlington

orangeburg

OPEN AT 11 A.M.

Dillon

Marion

OPEN AT 12 P.M.

Beaufort

colleton

Jasper

Marlboro

