SC government offices to operate on revised schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Following winter weather in parts of South Carolina, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, announced state government offices in the following counties will operate inclement weather schedules on Friday, January 5:
CLOSED
Berkeley
Charleston
Clarendon
Dorchester
Florence
Lee
Sumter
Williamsburg
OPEN ON ONE HOUR DELAY
Hampton
OPEN AT 10 A.M.
Georgetown
Horry
OPEN AT 10:30 A.M.
Darlington
orangeburg
OPEN AT 11 A.M.
Dillon
Marion
OPEN AT 12 P.M.
Beaufort
colleton
Jasper
Marlboro
