Runways at Charleston International remain closed; inspections taking place

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The runways at Charleston International Airport remain closed on Friday, January 5, according to officials.

At this time. we’re told, inspections are taking place every two hours.

On Thursday, several airlines canceled some or all Friday flights at Charleston International Airport.

On Wednesday, Joint Base Charleston closed the airport runways due to icy conditions.

“No flight operations are permitted until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers,” according to a news release.

The airport shares runways with the U.S. Air Force at the North Charleston facility.

Updates are expected later today.

