Road conditions ‘vastly improved;’ clearing starts on primary routes

(WCBD) – Road conditions on interstate and primary routes throughout the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions have vastly improved. Road clearing operations began in earnest today on primary routes. Good progress is continuing to be made, but some of these roads and bridges still have areas covered with snow and ice. Secondary routes have the most areas of snow and ice still present.

Areas of roads with snow and slush are expected to re-freeze creating hazardous conditions during the Friday morning commute. In addition, elevated roadways and bridges are the most vulnerable to re-freeze.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to refrain from driving in the affected areas if possible. If travel is necessary, extreme caution should be exercised as areas of black ice should be expected with the overnight re-freeze.

In addition, motorists should also watch for slow-moving SCDOT equipment applying deicing materials.

SCDOT continues a 24-hour operation in the impacted counties with assistance crews from Districts 2, 3, and 4.

The following employees and equipment are active in recovery operations.

633 – Maintenance employees actively involved with road operations

7,174 – Tons of Salt (cumulative total)

595 – Tons of Sand (cumulative total)

62,496 – Gallons of calcium chloride (cumulative total)

246,285 – Gallons of salt brine (cumulative total)

275 – Snow removal equipment units in use

Engineering District 1 – Kershaw County crews worked throughout the night monitoring road conditions, treating any isolated icy spots detected and responding to any calls received. Sumter is currently operating 24 hours with assistance from Kershaw. Most of the primary and secondary routes in Sumter are still partially covered with snow and ice.

Engineering District 2 – No winter storm response activity in District 2. Crews were deployed to coastal counties to assist.

Engineering District 3 – No winter storm response activity in District 3. Crews were deployed to coastal counties to assist.

Engineering District 4 – Chesterfield County will have a crew working throughout the night monitoring road conditions, treating any isolated icy spots detected and responding to any calls received. No road closures are reported at this time due to this winter storm.

Engineering District 5 – I-20 and I-95 are in good condition and there are no travel issues at this time. Most primary routes are fair to good but travelers should expect icy patches and black ice due to low temperatures. Most secondary routes in District 5 are still partially covered with snow and ice. Crews will continue to apply de-icing materials in combination with plowing to clear these roads in priority order.

Engineering District 6 – Crews are focused on maintaining the interstate and key primary routes and bridges. I-95 and I-526 are in good condition. Crews continue to address areas along I-26. Many of roads throughout the district have spotty icy conditions and some primary and secondary routes remain covered by snow. The Ravenel Bridge is heavily iced and will be monitored throughout the day for signs of falling ice. District 6 is currently operating 24 hours with assistance from Districts 2, 3, and 4 personnel.

Engineering District 7 – Bamberg and Calhoun counties are addressing icy patches on secondary roads using on-call or skeleton crews. Clarendon, Hampton, and Orangeburg are fully staffed to respond to calls on primaries and high volume secondary routes due to low temperatures that are in the upper teens across the District.

SHEP – The State Highway Emergency Program (SHEP) is operating in the affected areas with additional units deployed to the coastal region. The State Traffic Management Center is staffed and operational 24 hours a day.

Customer Service Center – The Customer Service Center is operating under extended hours.