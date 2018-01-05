Officials urge residents to turn off sprinklers during freezing temps

WJBF Published:
Tony Corcoran
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- As temperatures continue to drop below freezing, local emergency management officials are urging residents to turn off their sprinkler systems to avoid freezing the roads. Shutting off automatic sprinklers Is the best way to prevent ice from freezing creating a hazard for drivers.

“What can happen if you keep your sprinkler running or automatically coming on is that it will build up an icy patch on the road because obviously, the roads are blacktop and drivers can’t see that. Once you apply your breaks on an icy top road all you’re going to do is slide,” says Sgt. Shane McDaniel.

If you do come across an icy patch on the roads, officials recommend that you do not try and maneuver the vehicle or press on your breaks.

