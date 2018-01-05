Car slides off road, kills pedestrian in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following a fatal auto-pedestrian accident, Friday morning.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the incident happened on Ladson Road at Jamison Road just after 8 a.m. on Friday, January 5.

“A driver slid off of Ladson Road and killed a pedestrian,” according to the North Charleston Government.

Huge patches of ice remain all over the city, officials add.

We are working to learn more details from the North Charleston Police Department.

