Local crews continue to battle cold, snow and ice after winter storm

Road crews across the Lowcountry continue to work around the clock to clear area roads of snow, ice and abandoned vehicles.

Law enforcement agencies are urging drivers to stay off the streets and avoid any unnecessary trips.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, conditions on interstates and primary roads have vastly improved. However, drivers need to exercise caution because of snow and black ice, which continue to cover many secondary roads.

Officials at Charleston International Airport expect flights to resume as early as Friday afternoon. Joint Base Charleston will open for limited operations Friday at 10 a.m.

“The safety of our personnel is my priority,” said Col. Jeff Nelson, 628th Air Base Wing commander, “The roads on the installation and in the surrounding area continue to be hazardous because of icy conditions and are expected to worsen tonight and into Friday morning.”

In another sign of progress, the city of Goose Creek plans to open its offices Friday at noon.