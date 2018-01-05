ID of pedestrian killed after SUV slides off road, hitting her released

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident, Friday morning.

According to Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin, Alicia Mitchell, 36, of Ladson, died from blunt force trauma. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities arrested Bryan Monroy Mejia, 18, in connection with Mitchell’s death. He’s charged with driving too fast for conditions and having no driver’s license.

The incident happened on Ladson Road at Jamison Road just after 8 a.m. on Friday, January 5.

“Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was going to fast for conditions but that’s still under investigation right now,” according to Captain Dave Singletary with the North Charleston Police Department.

Mejia is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

