Gov. McMaster to hold news conference to discuss ‘special announcement’ for uniformed servicemembers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a news conference to discuss what he’s calling a “special announcement” for those who serve in uniform.

The announcement will be held at 11 a.m. in Columbia.

The briefing is expected to be a tax reform proposal for members of South Carolina’s law enforcement community, veterans, and firefighters, according to McMaster’s office.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.