Gov. McMaster calls for tax cut for heroes

On Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster called for a major tax cut for police officers, firefighters, military veterans and other heroes.

As part of his 2018-2019 budget proposal, the Governor would make the pensions of these heroes exempt from the state income tax.

“They have put their lives on the line for us,” McMaster said. “We owe them many thanks, and we’ll never be able to repay them the full value of what they have done.”

If approved, McMaster’s proposal would add up to a $22 million tax cut in just the first year.

There are nearly 38,000 military veterans living in the Palmetto State. Gov. McMaster says the public depends on first responders the most during widespread emergencies, like the ongoing snowstorm recovery effort.