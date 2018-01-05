Free meal for first responders at Lowcountry Zaxby’s restaurants

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several local Lowcountry Zaxby‘s restaurants will show their love for first responders serving tirelessly through the recent winter weather.

First responders, in uniform, will receive a free meal at the following locations.

Participating locations are:

James Island

Moncks Corner

Rivers Ave.

Sam Rittenburg

Summerville

Tanger

The offer is valid between 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

