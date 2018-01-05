‘Fire and Fury’ a sell out at bookstores; White House calls book ‘fantasy’

(NBC News) — The new book ‘Fire and Fury,’ a White House tell-all by Michael Wolff, continues to stir up controversy in Washington. The book sold out at a local bookstore at midnight on Friday, and it’s already topping Amazon’s Best Sellers list.

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon praised his former boss on Thursday but is not denying anything in the book, and now the president’s lawyers are getting involved.

The White House is pushing back hard against the book, calling it complete fantasy.

After a scathing statement Wednesday, the president came with a cooler response on Thursday to explosive quotes about his family that are attributed to Bannon.

“He called me a ‘great man’ last night so you know, he obviously changed his tune pretty quick,” said President Trump.

Bannon notably did not deny any of his quotes, including calling a Trump Tower meeting between the president’s son and a Russian attorney ‘treasonous and unpatriotic’ or saying that the Russia investigation would crack Donald Trump Junior ‘like an egg.’

The president’s lawyers warned Bannon that legal action is imminent, with a similar cease and desist letter to the book’s publisher and author.

