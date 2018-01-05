Dorchester County State of Emergency is still in effect

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A declaration of a State of Emergency is still in effect in Dorchester County and officials are asking residents to stay off the roads.

​While road conditions are improving in the county ice remains a problem on primary and secondary roads and accidents continue to happen.

Director of Emergency Management Mario Formisano said he understands people that residents want to get out but driving now does not help the road improvement effort.

“They want to get out, they want to get things done,” said Formisano. “They have a little bit of cabin fever and unfortunately that’s only contributing to the traffic and it’s negatively affecting our ability to improve these road conditions.”

Dorchester County Convenience Sites are closed on Jan. 6 and there are no visitation hours at the Dorchester County Detention Center throughout the weekend.

Decisions about delays and/or closings for schools, county administrative offices and courts will be announced on Sunday.