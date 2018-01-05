Did you know it’s against the law to warm up your car and leave it unattended in SC?

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. – The start of 2018 has been a cold one with temperatures dropping below freezing each night.

It is part of many peoples routine to start the car in the morning to warm it up before hitting the road. Well, did you know leaving it unattended is against the law in South Carolina?

The law is in section 52-5-2570. Parking of unattended motor vehicle.

South Carolina isn’t the only state with the law in place. Many other states do not allow vehicles to be unattended.

Authorities say the law is in place to protect you from being a quick and easy target for car thieves.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, one out of eight vehicles stone in 2015 had keys or a fob left inside.

Think about parking your car in the garage if you want a warmer car in the morning.

The U.S. Department of Energy also says it is safe to get moving after about 30 seconds from starting your vehicle. The car will warm up faster once you get going.