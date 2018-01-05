Charleston International Airport could remain closed until Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The runways at Charleston International Airport is expected to remain closed until Monday, January 8.

According to the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center, the closure is due to having no snow/ice removal equipment available. The airport is expected to reopen is Jan 8 at 6:59 p.m., according to the FAA.

The FAA NOTAM (A Notice to Airmen) dated Jan 8 is standard operating procedure, according to airport officials. The notice filed is with an aviation authority to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the safety of the flight.

It can be lifted as soon as the runways are safe to open.

Airport officials tell News 2 that inspections are taking place every two hours.

Most recent airline cancellation information:

United has cancelled all Friday flights and the first three flights Saturday. The remainder of the Saturday flight scheduled will be decided later tonight.

Delta has cancelled all Friday flights and the first four flights on Saturday. Further cancellations to be decided bu 8 a.m. Saturday.

Southwest has cancelled all flights today and Saturday.

American has cancelled all flights until 9 a.m. Sunday.

On Thursday, several airlines canceled some or all Friday flights at Charleston International Airport.

On Wednesday, Joint Base Charleston closed the airport runways due to icy conditions.

“No flight operations are permitted until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers,” according to a news release.

The airport shares runways with the U.S. Air Force at the North Charleston facility.

Updates are expected later today.

