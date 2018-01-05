Bridge connecting Charleston, Georgetown Counties now closed

CHARLESTON/GEORGETOWN COUNTIES, S.C. (WCBD) – The bridge on Highway 17 connecting Charleston and Georgetown Counties is currently closed, according to officials.

The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the closure of the South Santee River Bridge is due to ice.

Officials have no timeline as far as when the bridge will reopen.

Authorities are redirecting traffic.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Drive Time Traffic