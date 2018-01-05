Bathroom pictures lead to voyeurism charges for school aide

YORK, S.C. (AP) – A former teacher’s aide in South Carolina is accused of having pictures from a camera that was found in a school bathroom.

The Herald reports 44-year-old Jonathan Lamont King turned himself in Wednesday to York police. He is charged with voyeurism and first-degree exploitation of a minor.

Detective Kevin Hoffman says an 11-year-old York Intermediate School student found a small camera in November that was pointed at the toilet in the bathroom of a classroom assigned to King. The student’s mother told police her daughter gave the camera to King. Police say King didn’t notify administrators.

York School District 1 spokesman Tim Cooper says the district hasn’t determined the number of students possibly affected. King resigned Nov. 29.

It’s unclear if King has a lawyer.