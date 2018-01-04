Wintry weather ends; SCDOT crews continue to plow snow, de-ice roads

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Wintry precipitation has ended in all areas of the state. Crews in the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions continue to plow snow and apply de-icing materials as appropriate. Roads and bridges throughout these areas are covered in snow and ice. There are several closures due to icy conditions. Crews from Districts 2, 3, and 4 have been reassigned to coastal areas to assist in the snow removal operations.

Motorists are strongly discouraged from any travel east of I-95 and I-95 (South of I-26) today as conditions are hazardous. In addition to possible icy conditions, motorists should also watch for slow-moving SCDOT equipment applying deicing materials.

The following employees and equipment have been active and the following materials already applied to the roadways.

839 – Maintenance employees actively involved with road operations on the overnight shift

3,857 – Tons of Salt (cumulative total)

410 – Tons of Sand (cumulative total)

36,246 – Gallons of calcium chloride

194,800 – Gallons of salt brine

333 – Snow removal equipment units in use

Engineering District 1 – Deicing operations continue in the most severely impacted counties of Sumter and Lee. Once cleared roads and bridges will be monitored for possible refreezing.

Engineering District 2 – No winter storm response activity in District 2. Crews were deployed to coastal counties (District 6) to assist.

Engineering District 3 – No winter storm response activity in District 3. Crews were deployed to coastal counties to assist.

Engineering District 4 – Chesterfield County worked through the night de-icing primary and major secondary routes in the southeastern section of the county and responding to isolated icy spots at locations south and east of SC 151 and US 52. All other county roadways reported as normal. Assistance crews were sent to District 6 to assist the coastal areas (Beaufort/Charleston). Clear and cold with forecasted temperatures not expected to rise above freezing until 10 am.

Engineering District 5 – All counties are plowing and applying chemicals on priority routes. Interstate 95 in Florence and Dillon counties are in fair condition. Interstate 20 in Darlington County is passable. Sections of US 76 and US 52 in Florence county are not passable. Temperatures are in the lower 20’s and upper teens.

Engineering District 6 – Snow is on the ground and on majority of the roads in all district 6 counties. Temperatures range between 18 and 27 degrees. District 6 is currently working around the clock with assistance from District 4 personnel in Charleston, Beaufort and Dorchester counties. District 2 and District 3 assistance crews are being incorporated to assist Berkeley and Jasper counties. There are multiple road and bridge closures in District 6. Interstate 95 (Colleton/Jasper), Interstate 26 (east of I-95), and Interstate 526 are periodically having ice issues causing delays.

Initial inspection of cables on the Ravenel Bridge confirmed that they are heavily iced. We will monitor throughout the day and coordinate any closures with law enforcement. All counties throughout the district are actively addressing road and bridge conditions. Clear and cold with forecasted temperatures not expected to rise above freezing until 10 am.

Engineering District 7 – Crews have been moved within the district to assist the most severely impacted counties (Clarendon, Hampton, and Orangeburg). The majority of our roads are wet. Some roads on the eastern side of the district are partial cover with snow. Snow and ice removal operations are being performed on interstate and primary routes. Temperatures range from 16 to 24 degrees.

SHEP – The State Highway Emergency Program (SHEP) is operating in the affected areas with additional units deployed to the coastal region. The State Traffic Management Center is staffed and operational 24 hours a day.

Customer Service Center – The Customer Service Center is operating under extended hours. Over the past 24 hours, the Customer Service Center has answered over 500 calls.