US to end policy on ‘not interfering’ in legal pot sales

By Published:
In this Jan. 1, 2018 photo, a customer purchases marijuana at Harborside marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. (AP Photo/Mathew Sumner)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator from Colorado is reacting angrily to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ plans to change the federal policy affecting states that have legalized marijuana.

Cory Gardner says in a tweet that the Justice Department “has trampled on the will of the voters” in Colorado and other states.

The AP reported Thursday that Sessions will rescind an Obama-era policy that generally barred federal law enforcement officials from interfering marijuana sales in states where pot is legal.
Gardner said this would contradict what Sessions had told him before the attorney general was confirmed.

He said he was prepared “to take all steps necessary,” including holding up the confirmation of Justice Department nominees, “until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s