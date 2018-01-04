Road clearing underway in Dorchester County following winter weather

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Road clearing in Dorchester County following the winter weather in the Lowcountry is underway.

The six additional trucks should start clearing at 7 a.m., according to County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton.

We’re told the conditions on I-95 have greatly improved, however, the SCDOT is reporting that there are still patches of ice that are being addressed.

“Crews have started working on US 78 and 15 and will continue to make a push into Summerville,” Norton said in a news release.

At this time, no secondary roads have been treated and travel conditions remain the same as Wednesday, January 3.

