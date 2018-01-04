Post Offices, mail service to continue after snowstorm

(WCBD) – The Postal Service will continue to deliver, collect and sort mail following today’s winter storm.

As postal employees make every reasonable, safe effort to deliver mail today, we ask that postal customers keep sidewalks and paths clear for letter carriers to perform their services safely.

Letter carriers cannot make door or curb deliveries when the approach to the mailbox is hazardous because of snow or ice. Carriers are not allowed to attempt door delivery when there is a heavy buildup of snow and ice on sidewalks, steps or porches.

In addition, carriers are not allowed to dismount for curbside boxes blocked by snow and ice buildup. Snow must be cleared to the curbline for at least six feet on both sides of the mailbox so the carrier may approach and leave without backing up.

Mail that is unable to be delivered today will be attempted again tomorrow. Customers with questions or comments about their mail service can call toll-free 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or send an e-mail to the Postal Service by clicking on Customer Service at the bottom of the Postal Service’s USPS.com homepage.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.