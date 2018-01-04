Plea conference scheduled for fake teen doctor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCBD) – A plea conference is scheduled Thursday morning for a man accused of posing as a doctor and stealing thousands of dollars from a patient, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

Malachi Love-Robinson, 20, of West Palm Beach is charged with stealing more than $20,000 from an elderly patient he was allegedly treating in 2015.

Police said Love-Robinson stole thousands of dollars from the 86-year-old woman during a series of visits to her home while he was a teenager.

Love-Robinson was later charged and arrested on grand theft charges in February 2016. Authorities said he was illegally operating a medical practice, complete with an office, a lab coat, and stethoscope. He denied the charges.

He was arrested in Virginia in September 2016 and served jail time after he tried to purchase a car using fraudulent employment information.

