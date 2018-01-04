Overnight curfew issued in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County has again issued an overnight curfew because of road conditions.

The curfew applies to all of Dorchester County, with the exception of North Charleston and Summerville until 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Officials say that all primary and secondary roads in the county are iced over and public safety response is limited because of the the road conditions. Several roads are still closed in Summerville and other parts of county and winter weather related accidents continue to happen.

Even when the curfew is not in effect the county is still urging residents to say off the road until conditions improve.

“We’re still pleading with residents if you don’t need to be on the roads just please stay home and enjoy the snow with your family in a safe environment so we can get the roads re-opened and make sure it’s safe and passable for our crews and for the residents,” said Tiffany Norton, Dorchester County Public Information Officer.

A state of emergency declaration also remains in effect in the county.