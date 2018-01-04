North Charleston Mayor declares State of Emergency

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey declared a state of emergency by proclamation within the City of North Charleston, pursuant to Article II, Section 6-18 of the city’s code of ordinances, and has deemed it necessary to invoke subsection 5 to prohibit or regulate travel upon any public street or upon any other public property, except by those in search of medical assistance, food or other commodity or service necessary to sustain the well-being of themselves or their families or some member thereof.

The roads in the city continue to be hazardous due to icy conditions, with conditions expected to worsen tonight and into tomorrow morning. This restriction on travel will remain in effect until further notice. Citizens are urged to abide by this proclamation for their safety, the safety of others, and the safety of police and fire personnel.

The mayor exempts law enforcement officers, firemen and other public officers and employees; doctors, nurses, employees of hospitals and other medical facilities; on-duty military personnel, whether state or federal; on-duty employees of public utilities, public transportation companies, and newspaper, magazine, radio broadcasting and television broadcasting corporations operated for profit; and such other classes of persons as may be essential to the preservation of public order and immediately necessary to serve safety, health and welfare needs of the people within the city.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.