Lowcountry roads remain hazardous after snowstorm

Many roads across the Lowcountry remain covered in sheets of ice, snow, and slush after Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The National Weather service recorded 5 inches of snow in Charleston, the most accumulation since December 1989 when 6 inches of snow fell across the Holy City.

According to the Associated Press, Orangeburg reported 7 inches of snow on Wednesday.

Several hundred electric customers were without power early Thursday. The biggest problems are said to be in Charleston and Berkeley Counties.

With temperatures expected to remain cold through the weekend, clean up from the storm could take days.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, all counties in the Lowcountry are actively addressing road and bridge conditions. An initial inspection revealed the cables on the Ravenel Bridge are heavily coated with ice. Road crews plan to monitor the situation and coordinate any closures with law enforcement.

In Dorchester County, several truck crews have been reassigned to start clearing primary roads in the Summerville area. As of Thursday morning, the crews had started work on U.S. 78 and U.S. 15. According to a county spokesperson, no secondary roads have been treated.

