Lowcountry areas under curfew following winter weather in area

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In the best interest of public safety, a curfew will be in place for several areas.

NORTH CHARLESTON:

Mayor Keith Summey declared a state of emergency by proclamation and has deemed it necessary to prohibit or regulate travel upon any public street or upon any other public property, except by those in search of medical assistance, food or other commodity or service necessary to sustain the well-being of themselves or their families or friends.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY:

A curfew will be in place from 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 4 until 7 a.m., Friday, January 5. “Please do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary,” officials added.

