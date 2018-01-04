Ice covers busy highway

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — Freezing temperatures leave solid sheets of ice on roads, bridges and highways.

On Thursday morning Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant was one of them. Traffic light reflections bounced off the nearly half an inch of ice that covered the pavement. While many cars are out and about, law enforcement is encouraged drivers to stay inside.

With temperatures not expected to rise above freezing until after 10 am, Mount Pleasant police tweeted tips for drivers who have to leave the house:

Increase following distance Accelerate/Decelerate slowly Drive slowly and allow more time

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is also asking drivers to stay indoors and out of the way of emergency vehicles.

Stay off the roads today if you do not absolutely NEED to be out. ICE is an invisible danger!! Help Emergency crews by staying out of the way. Be safe!!!!! ❄️❄️❄️🚑🚒🚓🚜 #chstrfc — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) January 4, 2018