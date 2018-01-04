Heating and A/C unit survival during snowy weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Phones have been ringing off the hook for heating and a/c companies after residents throughout the Lowcountry no longer have working heaters after the snow storm.

All of the snowmen, snow angels, and snow ball fights have ceased after some have walked into their houses without any heat. The President of Absolute Comfort Heating and A/C Company, Donny Frazzitta, says that’s because 52South Carolina’s heat pumps can’t handle temperatures under 30 degrees.

“These units cannot keep up,” Frazzitta said. “They just struggle, struggle, and struggle and they think they’re going to heat their house, but it’s not.”

He says that it could be due to the heating elements burning out, the compressor, or the fact that the unit’s frozen. In the event that it’s frozen he recommends the following:

Make sure the fan is spinning

Get all of the snow off with your hands and no sharp objects

Use a water hose, if it’s not frozen, so wash off all the snow

Boil water and pour it on the snow

During freezing temperatures, some heaters may enter an emergency heat setting. This can cause your light bill to sky rocket. Professionals say it’s all about keeping your thermostat low.

“Avoid turning the thermostat way up to 70 or 80 because it’ll never reach that far,” Frazzitta said. “Keep it down low, low enough to satisfy the house, but not to bring the emergency heat strips on.”

Frazzitta says if the unit is still not working after removing the snow and letting it defrost, it’