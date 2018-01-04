Grand Strand first responders deliver baby during peak of winter storm

WBTW Published:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – First responders from Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a childbirth call around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

News13’s Abbey O’Brien was on the fire engine as firefighters got the mother, who was in her car at the time, into an ambulance and to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue gave an update in a tweet saying, “In the middle of all of today’s madness, there is a bright spot. Congratulations to the team of firefighters from Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue as they delivered a healthy baby boy at the peak of the snow storm. Everyone is doing well.”

The tweet ended with #FutureFirefighter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s