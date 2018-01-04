Florida teen who posed as doctor, pleads guilty, heads to prison

Related Coverage Plea conference scheduled for fake teen doctor

The Florida man accused of practicing medicine as a fake doctor when he was a teen pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges and was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Malachi Love-Robinson, 20, appeared at a hearing in West Palm Beach where he pleaded guilty to several fraud charges, grand theft and practicing medicine without a license.

He was given a 42-month sentence but was given credit for time served. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

Love-Robinson was 19 years old when he was arrested in 2016 after deputies say he was practicing medicine without a license and stole more than $35,000 from a patient. Authorities said Love-Robinson stole thousands of dollars from an 86-year-old woman during a series of visits to her home while he was a teenager.

“What he was trying to do, he was trying to do for the better good and not harm anybody,” Love-Robinson’s grandmother, Rebecca McKenzie said after court Thursday, according to WPTV.

“He was always trying to help people,” grandfather William McKenzie said. “He just made some wrong choices.”

Love-Robinson was sentenced to a year in prison in May for making false statements when trying to buy a Jaguar in Virginia. Investigators said he lied in an effort to obtain credit when trying to purchase the luxury car.