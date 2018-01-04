Firefighters warn against alternative heat sources

WSPA Published:

(WSPA) — As dangerously cold temperatures chill our area, firefighters are seeing a spike in house fires. One cause for the rise is people using alternative sources to heat their homes to save money.

People may use stoves or ovens to warm their homes.

Battalion Chief Matthew Bullard with Tyger River Fire and the Spartanburg County Community Risk Reduction Committee said they often see people put heaters too close to potentially flammable items like furniture.

He said they also see more chimney fires because people don’t take preventative measures with maintenance.

Bullard recommends having smoke detectors in every room of your home and carbon monoxide detectors within 15 feet of gas appliances.

 

