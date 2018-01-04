Dorchester Public Safety responses to three emergency calls; officials ask you to stay off roads

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Government is asking you to stay off of the highway.

Public Safety crews are currently working three active calls, according to officials.

All major roads in Summerville are solid sheets of ice including Central Avenue and West Butternut.

We are working to find out the extent of any injuries.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.