Crews extinguish house fire on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Following the winter weather event in the Lowcountry, fire crews worked to extinguish a fire on Johns Island.

Details are limited, but we’re told the St. Johns Fire Department and Charleston City Fire responded to a reported structure fire 2800 block of River.

The call for assistance came in just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 4.

The American Red Cross is assisting nine children and three adults. “They are at the convention center where our volunteers are providing financial assistance for immediate needs and lodging,” according to spokesman Cuthbert Langley.

We are working to learn more details from the St. Johns Fire Department.

