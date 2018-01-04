Country music legend Michael Gilley suffers minor injuries in crash

KXAN Published: Updated:

CORRIGAN, Texas (KXAN) — Country music legend Mickey Gilley and his son, Michael, were involved in a crash in East Texas Wednesday.

KJAS reports the crash happened around 11 a.m. in Corrigan along Highway 59 as the father and son were making their way from his home in Pasadena to Branson, Missouri, where Gilley owns a theater and regularly performs. Gilley’s wife, Susan Gilley, told KJAS her husband suffered a broken ankle and shoulder but otherwise should be okay.

“He’s really sore, but there’s no surgery, he’s at home resting,” said Gilley’s business manager Jess McDonald. McDonald said Gilley goes back and forth between his Pasadena home and Branson regularly.

Initial reports indicate another driver ran a stop sign and Michael Gilley tried to swerve to avoid the car, which caused their SUV to roll over.

Gilley’s first show this year is slated for Saturday, Jan. 6 in Greenville, Texas. McDonald says the show has not been canceled because Gilley “does not like to cancel shows” and “he’ll play it if he can.”

Gilley and his bar, Gilley’s Club, became well-known after the 1980 movie Urban Cowboy filmed there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s