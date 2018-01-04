Airlines cancel some or all Friday flights at Charleston International Airport

Related Coverage No flights into, out of Charleston International following winter weather

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several airlines have canceled some or all Friday flights at Charleston International Airport.

Southwest Airlines has canceled all Friday flights. Delta Air Lines has canceled its first five flights on Friday with a decision being later regarding the rest of its Friday schedule. American Airlines has canceled all flights Friday except for its late-night arrivals.

Officials say runway conditions Friday will dictate whether the late night arrivals will be canceled.

“The safety of our passengers, airlines and airport workers is our top priority as Charleston International Airport works to recover from the Jan. 3, 2018 winter storm. Road conditions make travel dangerous for workers and for aircraft to safely take off and land. As soon as it is safe, we will resume normal operations,” Executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority Paul G. Campbell, Jr. said.

As of 5: 41 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, the runways and taxiways at Charleston International Airport remain closed until further notice due to significant snow and ice coverage.

Joint Base Charleston and airport operations are regularly monitoring pavement conditions and are committed to resuming flight operations as soon as it is safe to do so.

Passengers are encouraged to contact their airline about flight status, delays, cancellations, and rebooking.

“As decisions are made about reopening the airport, the airlines will update their flight schedules as soon as they are able,” Campbell, Jr. said.

