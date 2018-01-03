Warming Center to open in downtown Charelston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Due to the cold weather forecast, the Mount Zion AME Church Emergency Warming Center at 5 Glebe Street will be open Thursday-Saturday this week.

The doors will open at approximately 7 p.m. to receive homeless guests. Guests must leave by 7 a.m. the next morning.

No guests will be accepted after 11 p.m. unless brought by the City of Charleston Police Department, other agencies, or due to special circumstances or advance arrangements.

A Mount Zion bus will pick up guests in Downtown Charleston starting at 4:55 p.m. at Huger Street across from Taco Boy. It will proceed to the Main Library on Calhoun Street and then Marion Square at King Street before returning to Mount Zion AME Church about 6:30pm. Guests will be returned to the Downtown area the next morning.

The guests will be offered a safe, warm place to sleep overnight plus an evening meal and breakfast. Showers are not available, but guests will have access to bathrooms for their use.

Special note: For those guests who are Veterans, additional services will be provided through the Ralph Johnson VA Hospital, to include access to showers.