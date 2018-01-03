Thousands without power following freezing rain

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The snow and ice moving into the South Carolina Lowcountry has caused power outages in the area.

Snow and ice is expected over the eastern half of South Carolina on Wednesday as a storm moves up the East Coast.

Below are links to area power companies.  These sites allow you to report outages and to also get updates as to when that power will be restored.

SCE&G:

Charleston County 3622
Berkeley County 2
Dorchester County 0
Colleton County 2
Orangeburg County 0

Berkeley Electric Cooperative:

Charleston County 41
Berkeley County 1
Dorchester County 0
Orangeburg County 0

 

Duke Energy
Horry Electric 
Marlboro Electric
Pee Dee Electric
Santee Cooper
Santee Electric

