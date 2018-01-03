Thousands without power following freezing rain

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The snow and ice moving into the South Carolina Lowcountry has caused power outages in the area.

Snow and ice is expected over the eastern half of South Carolina on Wednesday as a storm moves up the East Coast.

Below are links to area power companies. These sites allow you to report outages and to also get updates as to when that power will be restored.

SCE&G:

Charleston County 3622 Berkeley County 2 Dorchester County 0 Colleton County 2 Orangeburg County 0

Berkeley Electric Cooperative:

Charleston County 41 Berkeley County 1 Dorchester County 0 Orangeburg County 0

Duke Energy

Horry Electric

Marlboro Electric

Pee Dee Electric

Santee Cooper

Santee Electric