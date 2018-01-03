Snow falling all along South Carolina coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The freezing rain has changed to snow across almost the entire South Carolina coast.

Snow was falling almost right up to the beach sand Wednesday afternoon. North Charleston and Summerville had already picked up 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow.

Snow was even falling on Hilton Head Island, coating the grass in front of the Harbour Town lighthouse

The snow and ice has snarled traffic. Interstate 95 is jammed for 70 miles from the Georgia state line north. Traffic on almost every major highway in Charleston is crawling as bridges close and troopers were starting to report problems on bridges in Horry County.

So far less than 10,000 power outages have been reported from the storm across the state.