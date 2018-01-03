SCDOT responding to areas affected by winter weather

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — SCDOT is responding in the areas of the state affected by winter weather.

Wintry precipitation is expected to continue throughout the eastern half of the state during the day.

Crews will continue to work to monitor road conditions and apply de-icing and anti-icing materials as appropriate. There are multiple road and bridge closures due to icy conditions. We are continuing to move materials and crews toward the coast to assist in our response.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling today. As nightfall comes and temperatures return to below freezing, black ice may form. In addition to possible icy conditions, motorists should also watch for slow-moving SCDOT equipment applying deicing materials.

The State Traffic Management Center is staffed and operational 24 hours a day. The State Highway Emergency Patrol (SHEP) is operating in the affected areas with additional units deployed to the coastal region.

*One Interstate Closure on I-526 in Charleston County.

The following employees and equipment have been active and the following materials already applied to the roadways.

1405 – Maintenance employees actively involved with road operations

13,225 – Tons of Salt (cumulative total)

198 – Tons of Sand (cumulative total)

2,985 – Gallons of calcium chloride

120,565 – Gallons of salt brine

259 – Equipment units in use

All Counties are monitoring road and bridge conditions and temperatures. Pretreatment on I-95 in Sumter County was completed at 12 PM.

Engineering District 2 – District 2 was not impacted by the winter storm and crews are resuming normal operation and operating hours. District 2 has assistance crews on standby ready to mobilize to the lower state as needed.

Engineering District 3 – No winter storm response activity in District 3. Crews are being deployed to coastal counties to assist.

Engineering District 4 – Anti-icing operations (salt brine pre-treatment) underway along Primary and Secondary bridges and roadways throughout Chester, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Lancaster and York Counties, and along I-77 from North Carolina line to Exit 27. Pre-treatment activities will continue until 5 pm. Conditions are being monitored with equipment mounted and ready for mobilization in all

counties. Chester, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Lancaster and York Counties will have crews working beyond normal work hours this evening.

Engineering District 5 – Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, and Marlboro continue pretreating operations on roads and bridges with salt brine. Freezing precipitation continues in Georgetown, Horry, and Williamsburg, and they continue to treat roads and bridges as needed to prevent the formation of ice.

Engineering District 6 – Currently receiving snow in all district 6 counties. Temperatures are between 25 and 30 degrees. District 3 is sending assistance crews at this time. There are currently multiple road and bridge closures in District 6 including a section of I-526. All remaining interstates in District 6 remain open. All counties throughout the district are actively addressing road and bridge conditions as necessary.

Engineering District 7 – All maintenance units have mobilized pretreating operations across the District. All offices are fully staffed including the District with night employees leaving at noon to return at 8pm. Temperatures range from 25 to 29 degrees in our area. Currently, we are reporting dry condition across the district with the exception of Hampton County. We are receiving a sleet and snow mix there and closely monitoring the condition of I-95.

Customer Service Center – The Customer Service Center is operating under extended hours.

Road conditions continuously updated at: http://www.scdot.org/getting/winterweather.aspx