SC Ports to close Wednesday afternoon

CHARLESTON (WCBD) — The South Carolina Ports Authority will stop operations at the terminals in Charleston Wednesday afternoon due to the predicted snowfall.

The Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Columbus Street Terminal will all close at 1:00pm on Wednesday, January 3. All trucks must be in line no later than 12:30pm.

The Ports Authority says it plans to resume operations at 10:00am Thursday, January 4th. They are monitoring the weather, to make any changes as needed.

